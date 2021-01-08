Sanjay Puran Singh To 'revive' Sushant's 'Chanda Mama Door Ke', Says, 'will Be A Tribute'

Sanjay Puran Singh, director friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput revealed that he will revive the film Chanda Mama Door Ke and confirmed that the film is "not shelved". In an interview with a leading daily, Sanjay said that the film based on astronomy will be a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

The movie was announced in 2017 but in 2018, Sushant opted out of India's first space film due to date conflicts. Sanjay Puran Singh said that he hopes to bring his ideas on screen and told Mid-Day, "I am not reviving it right away as it has not been even a year to Sushant's passing; his loss has been emotionally exhausting."

Sanjay said whenever he decides to make the film, it will be an ode to Sushant as he was "attached to the script" and gave many inputs too. He also said that it is difficult to find a replacement for Sushant and added that it will be a film as it meant for a big screen.

Sushant Singh Rajput case update

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. The case had become a huge talking point, as a section alleged foul play in the death.

Meanwhile, after a Public Interest Litigation had questioned the speed and headway in the case, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy recently shared the response from Central Bureau of Investigation that is probing the death.

In a development that assured a section of fans who has been expressing displeasure over the lack of updates, the CBI response had read:

"Intensive and thorough investigation has been carried out. The CBI is conducting investigation in a thorough and professional manner using latest scientific techniques. During investigation, all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as on date."

