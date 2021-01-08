Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Rishikesh Pawar Absconding Notes NCB After He Skips Summons

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is in search of Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Rishikesh Pawar as a part of the investigation into the Bollywood-linked drugs case. The agency had summoned Pawar on Thursday. However, he skipped the summons and has been absconding since then.

NCB in search of Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend

Rishikesh Pawar is said to be an assistant director. He is reported to have left the city, as searches at his residence proved futile.

The NCB lens had come on him on the basis of the statement of Dipesh Sawant, a staff of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sawant, who was arrested and released by the agency, stated that Rishikesh used to supply drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting a search for Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, assistant director Rishikesh Pawar who has been absconding since yesterday. He was summoned to appear before the agency, in connection with a drugs case. — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput death

The case of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, had one of the controversial ones in recent years. Not just numerous loopholes were pointed out in the initial investigation by Mumbai Police, many celebrities also alleged foul play and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into his death. SSR’s family then approached the Patna Police and registered a First Information Report against Rhea Chakraborty, alleging abetment to suicide, giving an overdose of medicines, embezzlement and more.

The CBI was ordered by SupremeCourt to take over the case on August 19, after Bihar government made a recommendation for it, after stating that their attempts to probe the case in Mumbai were thwarted. The CBI recently informed Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy that the investigation was underway and that no angle was ruled out

NCB probe into Sushant Singh Rajput case

First Enforcement Directorate probed the financial misappropriation allegations, and the NCB joined the investigation after allegedly finding evidence against the accused. Rhea, her brother Showik, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda were all arrested and jailed, after they received bail. The investigation also carried on to many other stars of the film industry, some being questioned and a few being arrested as well.

