Sushant's Face Showed He Was A Good Human Being, Says HC While Hearing His Sisters Plea

The Bombay High Court reserved its verdict in the petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, seeking the quashing of a First Information Report registered against them on Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint. The HC judge also had heartwarming words for the late actor, and stated that from his face, he looked a ‘good human being.’ Meanwhile, SSR’s family lawyer Vikas Singh stated that they were ‘likely’ to win the case.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Arrives In Mumbai For Case Against SSR's Sisters

Verdict reserved in FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters

The case was heard by a bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik on Thursday.

"Whatever the case...from Sushant Singh Rajput''s face one could make out that he was innocent and sober...and a good human being," Justice Shinde said while reserving the verdict, reported PTI. "Everybody liked him especially in that M S Dhoni film," he continued.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh have sought the dismissal of the FIR registered against them by Mumbai Police on September 7. Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime accused in the FIR registered by Sushant’s family over his death, alleged that they had fabricated prescriptions of medicines for Sushant's anxiety issue.

READ: Sushant's Friend Ganesh Walks To Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple, Shekhar Suman Pens Poem

Family lawyer Vikas Singh cited Telemedicine Practice guidelines to state that a doctor could prescribe medicines after online consultation. He argued that even if the prescription was obtained, there was no evidence to suggest that he indeed consumed the medicines.

This was contested by senior Devdutt Kamat, appearing for the Mumbai police, who stated that no online prescription had been obtained, and that a Whatsapp conversation between Sushant and Priyanka proved it. A Delhi-based doctor is also among the accused in the FIR.

"The police has evidence to show that an unidentified man went to the OPD of the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital on June 8, 2020 and took a token and later a prescription from the accused doctor Tarun Kumar," Kamat added.

Satish Manishende, appearing for Rhea Chakraborty, cited the "dangerous cocktail of drugs and narcotic substances and medicines" as a factor in the death of Sushant, that took place in Mumbai on June 14, as he sought the dismissal of Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh’s petition.

SSR’s family lawyer Vikas Singh, however, was confident that ‘justice will prevail’ and said the ‘FIR registered by Rhea’ was ‘likely to be quashed’.

# Hearing concluded in the SSR sisters matter. Justice will prevail. The FIR registered by Rhea likely to be quashed. — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) January 7, 2021

(With inputs from PTI)

READ: Tiger Shroff Says Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh, Irrfan Khan Will Be "forever Missed"

READ: When Sushant Singh Rajput Was Termed ‘iconic & Inspirational Figure' By Canadian Festival

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.