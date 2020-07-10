Sanjeev Kumar's 'Apnapan', 'Abdullah' & Other Films Where He Made Special Appearance

Sanjeev Kumar, the Bollywood veteran star is well appreciated for his versatility and candid portrayal of his characters. He has been a part of films like Arjun Pandit, Sholay and Trishul, Khilona, Yehi Hai Zindagi, Naya Din Nai Raat, Devata, Itni Si Baat, Ram Tere Kitne Naam and many others. Late actor Sanjeev Kumar has acted in genres exploring from romantic dramas to thrillers. Check out the star's movies where he was spotted in special appearances.

Abdullah

Directed by Sanjay Khan, Abdullah features Raj Kapoor, Sanjay Khan, Zeenat Aman and Danny Denzongpa. The film also stars Sanjeev Kumar and Farida Jalal in minor roles. Abdullah is a Bollywood's golden era film released in 1980. The film is reported to be one of the most expensive Indian films at the time. The film was a box office success. It grossed ₹14.79 crores worldwide. Sanjeev Kumar here plays a small role as an informer of government.

Jyoti Bane Jwala

Jyoti Bane Jwala is an action film starring Jeetendra, Vinod Mehra, Waheeda Rehman, Moushumi Chatterjee, Sarika in the pivotal roles. The film is produced by Prasan Kapoor under the Tirupati Pictures Enterprises banner. Helmed by Dasari Narayana Rao, Jyoti Bane Jwala is an official remake of the Telugu film Katakataala Rudraiah. As per reports, the film was a box office success. Sanjeev Kumar is spotted in a special appearance.

Apnapan

In Apnapan, Sanjeev Kumar is seen as Raja Yashpal Singh in a cameo. Apart from him, the film also stars Jeetendra, Reena Roy, Sulakshana Pandit. Apnapan is directed and produced by J. Om Prakash under the FILMYUG Pvt. Ltd. banner. The 1977's drama flick is recorded as a super hit at the box office. It won two film awards. Here, lead Renna Roy portrays a gold-digger who abandons her husband and child. This film was also remade in Telugu as Illalu (1981), starring Shoban Babu, Sridevi, Jayasudha in the pivotal roles.

Kunwara Baap

Sanjeev Kumar plays a doctor's role in Kunwara Baap. It also features Bharathi and Vinod Mehra. Kunwara Baap is based on Charlie Chaplin's The Kid. Released in 1974, it is a film with a serious note about polio vaccination. Kunwara Baap was directed by Mehmood.

