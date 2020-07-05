Chrissy Teigen’s Raspberry Cheesecake Lollipop Tarts Is The Dessert Recipe You Need To Try

Chrissy Teigen's love for cooking is widely known among her fans. She started her career as a model and then went on to release her cookbook. She currently focuses majorly on developing her website that is dedicated to food, kitchen, etc. Even her social media is filled with pictures of her cooking. She regularly shares pictures from her cooking ventures. In addition to this, Chrissy Teigen is also an actor and has been a part of several shows and films. She has also starred in several music videos with her husband, John Legend. Check out this raspberry cheesecake lollipop tarts recipe by Chrissy Teigen.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen's Delicious Wild And Jasmine Rice Recipe

Chrissy Teigen’s recipe for making raspberry cheesecake lollipop tarts:

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Has Perfect Recipe For Baking Fudgy Chocolate Brownies

Ingredients needed:

Half a block of cream cheese

Three tablespoons of granulated sugar

One teaspoon of lemon zest, finely grated

Fine sea salt

Pie dough rolled out into 12 inches

12 raspberries

One medium-sized egg

Half a teaspoon of water

Oven safe lollipop sticks

One cup of icing sugar

One tablespoon of milk

Colourful cereal for a topping

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Looks Unrecognisable In These Old Pictures: Take A Look

How to make:

Take a large bowl Add the cream cheese, granulated sugar, lemon zest and a pinch of salt Mix it all and keep it aside Take out the pie dough Powder the surface with some flour Using a pizza cutter, cut the dough into 2-inch strips both vertically and horizontally This is being done to create 2-inch square pieces of the dough Place the dough squares on a baking sheet Place the lollipop sticks in the middle of the square and press it gently Take out about one teaspoon of cream cheese mixture from the bowl Put it in the centre of the square Top it off with a raspberry Place another pie dough square over it Crimp the corners using a fork to seal it Repeat this same for all the other squares Transfer them onto a parchment-lined baking sheet Leave them to chill for about 10-15 minutes Preheat the oven to 350°F Whisk the egg, water and add a pinch of salt Brush the egg wash onto the lollipops Cut diagonal slits on top of every lollipop Bake the lollipops for about 18-20 minutes until they turn golden and flaky Let it cool down for an hour While it cools, take another bowl Add the icing sugar and milk Whisk them together Brush this mixture on the lollipops and sprinkle some crushed cereal on top of it Let the glaze dry and enjoy

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen And Other Celeb-inspired Gowns For Your Prom Night

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.