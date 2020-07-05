Last Updated:

Chrissy Teigen’s Raspberry Cheesecake Lollipop Tarts Is The Dessert Recipe You Need To Try

Chrissy Teigen is widely known for her love for cooking. Check out her recipe for making delicious raspberry cheesecake lollipop tarts. Read on.

Written By
Nissy Sara
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen's love for cooking is widely known among her fans. She started her career as a model and then went on to release her cookbook. She currently focuses majorly on developing her website that is dedicated to food, kitchen, etc. Even her social media is filled with pictures of her cooking. She regularly shares pictures from her cooking ventures. In addition to this, Chrissy Teigen is also an actor and has been a part of several shows and films. She has also starred in several music videos with her husband, John Legend. Check out this raspberry cheesecake lollipop tarts recipe by Chrissy Teigen.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen's Delicious Wild And Jasmine Rice Recipe

Chrissy Teigen’s recipe for making raspberry cheesecake lollipop tarts:

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Has Perfect Recipe For Baking Fudgy Chocolate Brownies

Ingredients needed:

  • Half a block of cream cheese
  • Three tablespoons of granulated sugar
  • One teaspoon of lemon zest, finely grated
  • Fine sea salt
  • Pie dough rolled out into 12 inches
  • 12 raspberries
  • One medium-sized egg
  • Half a teaspoon of water
  • Oven safe lollipop sticks
  • One cup of icing sugar
  • One tablespoon of milk
  • Colourful cereal for a topping

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Looks Unrecognisable In These Old Pictures: Take A Look

How to make:

  1. Take a large bowl
  2. Add the cream cheese, granulated sugar, lemon zest and a pinch of salt
  3. Mix it all and keep it aside
  4. Take out the pie dough
  5. Powder the surface with some flour
  6. Using a pizza cutter, cut the dough into 2-inch strips both vertically and horizontally
  7. This is being done to create 2-inch square pieces of the dough
  8. Place the dough squares on a baking sheet
  9. Place the lollipop sticks in the middle of the square and press it gently
  10. Take out about one teaspoon of cream cheese mixture from the bowl
  11. Put it in the centre of the square
  12. Top it off with a raspberry
  13. Place another pie dough square over it
  14. Crimp the corners using a fork to seal it
  15. Repeat this same for all the other squares
  16. Transfer them onto a parchment-lined baking sheet
  17. Leave them to chill for about 10-15 minutes
  18. Preheat the oven to 350°F
  19. Whisk the egg, water and add a pinch of salt
  20. Brush the egg wash onto the lollipops
  21. Cut diagonal slits on top of every lollipop
  22. Bake the lollipops for about 18-20 minutes until they turn golden and flaky
  23. Let it cool down for an hour
  24. While it cools, take another bowl
  25. Add the icing sugar and milk
  26. Whisk them together
  27. Brush this mixture on the lollipops and sprinkle some crushed cereal on top of it
  28. Let the glaze dry and enjoy

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen And Other Celeb-inspired Gowns For Your Prom Night

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all