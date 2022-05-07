Last Updated:

Sanya Malhotra Concludes Filming For Netflix Movie 'Kathal'; See Pic

Actor Sanya Malhotra on Saturday finished shooting for her upcoming Netflix film Kathal. The actor shared the news of the film's completion on Instagram.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
sanya malhotra

Image: Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_


Actor Sanya Malhotra on Saturday finished shooting for her upcoming Netflix film Kathal. The woman-led dramedy marks the directorial debut of Yashowardhan Mishra, who has also penned the film along with veteran writer Ashok Mishra.

It's a wrap for Kathal

The actor shared the news of the film completing its shoot in a post on Instagram. Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

"It's a wrap on the crazy chronicles of #Kathal ! It's been a roller coaster of emotions to play Mahima and live in this whacky world! Can't wait for you all to be a part of it too," she wrote alongside a photo from the film.

Set in a small town, "Kathal" revolves around a local politician whose prized jackfruits (kathals) go missing and a young police officer named Mahima (Malhotra) is adamant to solve this bizarre case to prove herself.

The film is backed by Netflix, producer Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Kathal also stars Anant Joshi, best known for featuring in shows like Virgin Bhasskar and "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein".

READ | 'Love Hostel': Sanya Malhotra reveals she took therapy to get out of her character
READ | Sanya Malhotra & Harman Baweja join hands for Hindi remake of 'The Great Indian Kitchen'
READ | Sanya Malhotra to play cop in her next Netflix film ‘Kathal’
READ | Sanya Malhotra to play young police officer in Netflix's next 'Kathal'; watch teaser
READ | Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra wrap up filming of Hindi remake 'HIT: The First Case'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND