Sanya Malhotra Confesses She Was 'nervous' About Filming Intimate Scenes With Aditya

Sanya Malhotra, who has been receiving terrific reviews for her role in Anurag Basu's 'Ludo' spoke about filming lovemaking scenes with co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. While the actress confessed that she was 'nervous', Sanya exclaimed 'my god, he's so good looking'.

While talking to an entertainment portal, Sanya said that she didn't know him before doing the film but was really happy to know that he's starring next to her. 'He's a very good actor,' Sanya told SpotboyE and later said that she was happy to work with such a "handsome person."

Sanya said she doesn't mind doing lovemaking scenes if the script demands but there's always 'hesitation and nervousness' because there are many people on set when such scenes are performed and 'the lights and cameras' make her more nervous, she said.

Days after Ludo hit the screens, it has been confirmed that one of these projects will be the sequel of Ludo, for which he is collaborating with T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.

Ludo received largely positive reviews, with numerous celebrities hailing it.

Anurag Basu-Bhushan Kumar have decided to partner over multiple projects, one of them being the sequel of Ludo. The duo shared a common interest in being passionate to create fascinating stories

In a statement, Basu said, "While working on Ludo with Bhushanji it was an easy and smooth collaboration on cinema which we both are passionate about. I am glad that we have more projects we plan to jointly work towards and create fascinating stories," filmmaker Anurag Basu said.

Bhushan Kumar was quoted as saying, "Anurag Dada is one of the finest filmmakers in the country and has done a superlative job with Ludo. He has many mind-blowing story ideas I am keen on collaborating with him for one of which is Ludo 2. We will soon make an official announcement of our next film once everything is finalised."

