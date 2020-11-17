'Ludo' Actor Pearle Maaney's Husband Srinish Aravind Captures Mom-to-be's 'special Moment'

On November 13, actor Pearle Maaney took to her social media handle and shared two pictures in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump. In the brief caption of her post, Pearle gave the picture credit to her actor-husband Srinish Aravind and said that he always captures 'special moments'. The mom-to-be was seen sporting a casual look as she opted for a grey coloured dress teamed up with a golden neckpiece. Adding a caption, Pearle wrote, "The world is a Beautiful place little one... Can’t wait for you to see it". Scroll down to take a look at her recently shared slideshow post on Instagram.

READ | 'Ludo' To Get A Sequel; Anurag Basu-Bhushan Kumar Make Announcement Days After Release

READ | 'Ludo' Netizens Review: 'Power-packed Performances' By Tripathi, Rao, Fans Say

Within a few hours, the picture-post managed to garner more than 286k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform. On the other hand, many from her 2.2M Instagram followers took to the comments section and showered love on the mom-to-be. Apart from best wishes for the actor and her unborn baby, a section of fans praised her performance for her Bollywood debut 'Ludo'. A fan wrote, "Good acting in ludo!!" while another asserted, "The character u played was wonderful... And u absolutely nailed it... Congrtz... Keep up the good work". Meanwhile, her industry peers such as Anupama Parameswaran, Tia Rohin Sebastian, and Parvati Nair, among many others, also left their reaction and response in the comments box.

READ | Abhishek Bachchan On Agreeing To Be Part Of 'Ludo': 'The Greed Was To Work With Anurag'

A peek into Pearle Maaney's photos on Instagram

Interestingly, the 31-year-old actor's social media feed is flooded with numerous selfies, self-portraits and group pictures. Most of the recent posts of her are promoting her Bollywood debut. In the latest post, she shared a BTS picture, featuring her Ludo co-stars and director.

In the candid photo, Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur are seen laughing along with Pearle while Rohit Saraf is seen extending a hug to director Anurag Basu. She shared the BTS picture to send virtual birthday wishes to Aditya Roy Kapur, who turned 35 on November 16. In her caption, Maaney wrote, "Happy Birthday Adiii!! / To someone so humble, grounded and Extremely fun to hang around with" along with a heart emoticon.

READ | 'Aabaad Barbaad' Song From 'Ludo' Shows Lead Actors On A Ride To Find True Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.