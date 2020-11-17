Ali Fazal Lauds Rajkummar Rao's Acting In 'Ludo', Says 'outstanding Is An Understatement'

Actor Ali Fazal recently reviewed Anurag Basu's directorial film Ludo and hailed the entire team for their stupendous work. The actor penned a series of posts on social media while lauding actor Rajkummar Rao’s acting skills and also praised the director for his vision. Apart from this, Ali termed the film as a "masterpiece" and also confessed in the posts that he learned several lessons of life after watching it.

Ali Fazal praises Rajkummar Rao's acting in Ludo

The actor praised Rajkummar’s acting skills and wrote, “OUTSTANDING Is an understatement!!! Rajkummar Rao your timing is impeccable bhaijaan. I mean, I have not laughed so much in a film in ages. your monologue is the stuff of true artists. I sincerely learned lessons yesterday while watching. Anurag Basu’s masterpiece Ludo. Everybody on point.“

Read: Rajkummar Rao Flaunts His Toned Body In Recent Pic As He Prepares For New Role

Read: 'Ludo' Actor Pearle Maaney's Husband Srinish Aravind Captures Mom-to-be's 'special Moment'

OUTSTANDING Is an understatement!!! @RajkummarRao your timing is impeccable bhaijaan . I mean, i have not laughed so much in a film in ages. your monologue is stuff of true artists. I sincerely learnt lessons yesterday Watching @basuanurag ‘s masterpiece #Ludo .Everybody on point — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) November 17, 2020

Sir @basuanurag your worlds suck us in and leave us with smiles and all kinds of emotions pasted across our pleb faces. Heheh. Loved every frame you’ve shot. Your camera is a character in this game of Ludo. @NetflixIndia — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) November 17, 2020

Further, in the second post, Ali praised the Barfi director’s vision and the filmy world leaves his fans with smiles and all kinds of emotions pasted across their faces. Ali confessed that he loved every frame he shot in his camera which is a character in this game of Ludo. At last, the actor also lauded the acting skills of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi for their stupendous timing in the film.

Yaar @fattysanashaikh you killed it baba. Too good. I am so happy. Congrats on ur film. @TripathiiPankaj aapne khela hai bohot sahi guru. Hahahaha. Atee good. — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) November 17, 2020

Apart from Ali, actress Priyanka Chopra also reviewed the dark comedy crime movie and shared a view on Twitter. The actress shared the Ludo trailer on the micro-blogging site and wrote how Ludo was slick, fun, and crazy. She also mentioned Anurag Basu and praised his writing skills for the movie. As Priyanka Chopra Jonas was excited to watch Ludo having so many of her friends in the cast, she wished them good luck and sent lots of love. She also added how one can see an amazing bunch of talent in one film and urged all her fans to go and watch it on Netflix.

The Ludo plot consists of four different stories that overlap in the wildest manner. It is an anthology dark comedy crime movie that was recently released on Netflix. As Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter to reveal that she loved the movie, many of her fans also stated how much they liked Ludo and all the cast members' performance.

Read: 'Ludo' To Get A Sequel; Anurag Basu-Bhushan Kumar Make Announcement Days After Release

Read: Ali Fazal Remembers Mother On Birth Anniversary, Shares Heartfelt Note With Childhood Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.