Sanya Malhotra's Workout Photos And Videos For #MondayMotivation

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra debuted in the industry with Aamir Khan's Dangal in 2016. She is one of the fittest actors and you can often see the combination of yoga and dance as part of her fitness routine. From wrestling to entertaining everyone with her dancing skills, this new age actor has created an impact. Here are a few fitness videos of the actor that you must check out.

Sanya Malhotra's workout photos and videos

Sanya Malhotra is a new entrant to the glamour industry, thus is going all out to present the best version of herself. The actor often shares videos from her workout routine on her Instagram handle. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor revealed that she is not a big gym lover but she does make sure that she is attending the gym almost thrice in one week.

If at any day of the week she is not attending the gym or not following her work out schedule, she goes for long morning walks or joggs. She also burns it out in the treadmill. Along with the workout plan, she does make sure that she drinks the protein shake.

The actor has often during her interactions specified that she found working out boring. She even added in one of her statements that if she would not have stepped into the Bollywood then she might have never thought about taking fitness so seriously.

On the work front, the actor will be sharing screen space with Vidya Balan and will play the character of Anupma Banerjee in her upcoming project, titled Shakuntala Devi. The film is directed by Anu Menon and co-produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The film will have a summer 2020 release.

