Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur Turn Showstoppers For Shantanu And Nikhil At ICW 2023

The India Couture Week is currently ongoing at the Taj Palace in Delhi. The fashion gala, hosting its 16th edition, has already seen several big banner fashion houses and designers showcase their latest lines. Adding their names to the eminent list are designers Shantanu and Nikhil for whom actors Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur walked the ramp.

3 things you need to know

The India Couture Week is hosting its 16th edition organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Hyundai Motor India.

The Shantanu and Nikhil show was held on July 31 at Durbar Hall in Taj Palace.

More recently, Disha Patani walked the ramp for Dolly J at India Couture Week.

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur Walk the ramp for Shantanu and Nikhil

The latest designers to add their names to the list of India Couture Week shows are Shantanu and Nikhil. The designer duo chose Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur as their muses and showstoppers for the night. The colour palette opted for oscillated between cream and ivory tones making for regal yet classy ensembles.



Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp in a resplendent cream-hued lehenga with patterned ivory embellishments through its length. The ensemble featured a shimmery bustier choli paired with a paler sheer cape dupatta which also doubled as a sweeping train. The lehenga skirt was the standout detail in the ensemble featuring an embroidered lace overlay atop a cream pink base. Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in a cream bandhgala paired with white salwar. The standout detail in the bandhgala was the pocket extending into a pleated detail.

Showstoppers galore at India Couture Week

Not just Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani too walked the ramp the same day for designer Dolly J. Patani was also dressed in a shimmery silver lehenga set with contemporary cut. The India Couture Week will continue till August 2.