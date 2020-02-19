Sara Ali Khan And Brother Ibrahim's Jokes On Mosquito Are Fun- THROWBACK

The Pataudi siblings, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim are one of the coolest pairs in the tinsel town. From taking vacations together to helping each other with decisions, they do it all. The duo often share adorable pictures and videos with each other on their social media. Sara Ali Khan recently shared a series of 'knock-knock' videos with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and they will have you rolling in laughter.

In the video, the duo is seen narrating a few knock-knock jokes. In the first video, Sara asks Ibrahim to say something really funny really fast. He starts with a knock-knock joke and Sara asks who's there. To which Ibrahim just replies "Amos". Sara Ali Khan then completes the joke saying "A Mosquito".

In the second joke, Ibrahim says its Anna. Sister Sara completes the joke saying "Another Mosquito". For the third video, the Love Aaj Kal actor asks Ibrahim Ali Khan to be really funny for one last time. Ibrahim starts with another knock-knock joke. Sara asks who's there to which he simply replies with "Ye". Once again, Sara Ali Khan finishes the joke with "Yet another mosquito".

After Sara Ali Khan, people are now eagerly awaiting the debut of the Pataudi kid, Ibrahim Ali Khan. But father Saif Ali Khan has insisted that he completes his education first. On the work front, Sara is currently in the news for the Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan. The film had a V-day release and has been getting a lot of mixed reactions from the audience. She is also prepping for her upcoming projects which include Coolie No.1 and Atrangi Re.

