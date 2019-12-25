WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan's Peek-a-boo Session With The Paps Has The Internet Chuckling

While rumors of his 'impending' film debut have flooded B-town and social media, Ibrahim Ali Khan's antics are quite popular with the paparazzi. The star kid is yet to make his debut in Bollywood but he seems to have developed a fan base already. Dressed in a pair of T-shirts and shorts, the star kid was spotted after his cricket practice by the shutterbugs. However, the incident left a rather cute video surfacing on the internet. In the video, the pap and the star kid can be seen engaging in a rather cute and playful exchange, where the former indulges in a game of peek-a-boo with the latter. Watch the video below-

Ibrahim Ali Khan's playful exchange with the paps:

Previously, his sister Sara Ali Khan also had a fun-filled interaction with the paparazzi as they usually station themselves outside her gym. When some of them asked her how she was doing, she had smilingly replied she was doing good. That interaction too had won the netizens' hearts.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the younger son of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh. Reportedly, the boy completed his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani School and pursued his higher education in the United Kingdom. In an interview, Saif revealed that Ibrahim might soon make his acting debut. Though the actor did not divulge details about the debut, he said that Ibrahim wishes to star in true-blue masala Bollywood movies and that Ibrahim was passionate about becoming a successful star.

In an interview with a media portal, Saif Ali Khan had talked about his son Ibrahim Ali Khan and his entry in Bollywood. He will reportedly be following his sister Sara Ali Khan's footsteps in the industry. Saif Ali Khan also said that Ibrahim should enter the film industry. Saif continued the interview by stating that he feels Ibrahim is more good looking than him. Saif also revealed that his son Ibrahim is a very charming guy. But Saif Ali Khan wants his son Ibrahim Ali Khan to complete his university education first before pursuing a career of his choice.

