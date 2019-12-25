The Debate
Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan's Fun Photo-shoot Is All You Need To See This Christmas

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan attended Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas bash, but before that the two did a fun photo-shoot! See below

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sara

Actor Sara Ali Khan’s love for her family is quite evident in her social media. She keeps her fans posted about her fun moments with her mother and siblings, besides sharing throwback pictures. Recently, the two starred in a Christmas photo-shoot where the subling duo can be seen striking a series of fun poses in front of the camera. While Sara can be seen wearing a white off-shoulder dress, while Ibrahim can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. Take a look below- 

READ: Sara Ali Khan Looks Like Sunshine In These Bright Yellow Outfits; See Photos

Sibling duo's fun Christmas photoshoot 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 READ: Sara Ali Khan's Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Gets Love From Fans On Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the younger son of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh. Reportedly, the boy completed his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani School and pursued his higher education in the United Kingdom. In an interview, Saif revealed that Ibrahim might soon make his acting debut. Though the actor did not divulge details about the debut, he said that Ibrahim wishes to star in true-blue masala Bollywood movies and that Ibrahim was passionate about becoming a successful star. 

READ: Sara Ali Khan: The Actor's Bond With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

In an interview with a media portal, Saif Ali Khan had talked about his son Ibrahim Ali Khan and his entry in Bollywood. He will reportedly be following his sister Sara Ali Khan's footsteps in the industry. Saif Ali Khan also said that Ibrahim should enter the film industry. Saif continued the interview by stating that he feels Ibrahim is more good looking than him. Saif also revealed that his son Ibrahim is a very charming guy. But Saif Ali Khan wants his son Ibrahim Ali Khan to complete his university education first before pursuing a career of his choice.

READ: From Sara Ali Khan To Katrina Kaif, Here Are The Top Floral Outfits By Bollywood Celebs

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
TRUMP HONOURED FOR FILM APPEARANCE