Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan's Fun Photo-shoot Is All You Need To See This Christmas

Actor Sara Ali Khan’s love for her family is quite evident in her social media. She keeps her fans posted about her fun moments with her mother and siblings, besides sharing throwback pictures. Recently, the two starred in a Christmas photo-shoot where the subling duo can be seen striking a series of fun poses in front of the camera. While Sara can be seen wearing a white off-shoulder dress, while Ibrahim can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. Take a look below-

Sibling duo's fun Christmas photoshoot

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the younger son of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh. Reportedly, the boy completed his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani School and pursued his higher education in the United Kingdom. In an interview, Saif revealed that Ibrahim might soon make his acting debut. Though the actor did not divulge details about the debut, he said that Ibrahim wishes to star in true-blue masala Bollywood movies and that Ibrahim was passionate about becoming a successful star.

In an interview with a media portal, Saif Ali Khan had talked about his son Ibrahim Ali Khan and his entry in Bollywood. He will reportedly be following his sister Sara Ali Khan's footsteps in the industry. Saif Ali Khan also said that Ibrahim should enter the film industry. Saif continued the interview by stating that he feels Ibrahim is more good looking than him. Saif also revealed that his son Ibrahim is a very charming guy. But Saif Ali Khan wants his son Ibrahim Ali Khan to complete his university education first before pursuing a career of his choice.

