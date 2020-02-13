Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan's Songs From 'Love Aaj Kal' To Listen To

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are currently gearing up for their V-Day release, Love Aaj Kal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is set to be a retake on the 2009 film of the same name that starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film has been receiving a lot of hype post the release of its trailer. The makers of the film have been releasing the songs of the film back to back and the audience seems to love them. Here are a few songs from the film to check out.

All the songs from Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal to check out

Shayad

Shayad was the first song that was released from the film's album. Titled Love Ballad of the Season, this song can definitely make one's heart skip a beat. It is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam. The lyrics for this one were penned by Irshad Kamil.

Haan Main Galat

Haan Mai Galat was the second song to be launched from Love Aaj Kal's music album. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, the song is performed by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh. Tagged as the Ultimate Party Track, the lyrics were written by Irshad Kamil and the music for this one was also composed by Pritam.

Mehrama

Mehrama was recently launched by the duo on their social media. This song describes the feelings of love and how it feels to truly be in love. The song is performed by Darshan Raval and Antara Mitra. The lyrics for this one were written by Irshad Kamil while Pritam Da composed the music for it.

Rahogi Meri

The new song of Love Aaj Kal movie Rahogi Meri is sung by Arijit Singh. The lyrics of the song are given by Irshad Kamil and music by Pritam. The song is a melodious sad song featuring Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan. The songs is about missing someone and tugs the listener's heart.

