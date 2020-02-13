Sara Ali Khan Shares Behind-the-scenes Pictures From The Sets Of 'Love Aaj Kal'

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal which is slated to release on February 14. The trailer of her upcoming movie was out three weeks ago and has received over 43 million views on YouTube. Not only the trailer but also the songs of Love Aaj Kal are quite a hit with the audience. The lead actor of the film Sara Ali Khan recently shared quite a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Love Aaj Kal. Let us take a look at them.

Sara Ali Khan's photos from the sets of Love Aaj Kal

She has acted in two films so far, Kedarnath and Simmba, and both the films were major hits. Sara Ali Khan also has another movie for 2020, which is Coolie No. 1.

