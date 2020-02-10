Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aryan Look Adorable Together In These Photos

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan are gearing up for their Valentine's Day release Love Aaj Kal. This is the foirst time that the two actors will share the screen space.Their chemistry is evident from their fun promotional sprees. Here are some photos.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's photos

The movie is a coming of age drama that deals with the nuances of love and relationships.

Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14. Kartik Aryan says playing two distinct characters from different eras in Imtiaz Ali's directorial was enjoyable.

People are eager to see Kartik and Sara's chemistry on the big screen for the first time. It was reported that the two stars have been dating for a while now. Sara said that she was grateful for the buzz that the movie has generated.

Love Aaj Kal shows love stories of two different eras -— the first is set in the late 1990s–and unfolds between Raghu and Leena. The other love story which is set in present time showcases the journey of Veer and Zoe. While Kartik plays Raghu and Veer, Sara Ali Khan has been cast as Zoe and Arushi Sharma plays Leena.

Image Credits: Kartik Aryan's Instagram

