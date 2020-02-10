Auto Expo 2020: Great Wall Motors Unveils Haval H9 SUV With Several Features

With the 15th edition of the Auto Expo underway, Great Wall Motors'(GWM) unveiled the Haval H9 sports utility vehicle (SUV). The car that will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner and the upcoming MG Gloster and will house features such as auto climate control, nine speakers, rain-sensing wipers, sunroof, auto headlamps, powered seats and an 8.0-inch infotainment system fitted with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

welcome to the 2021 @HavalSouth H9. the most spacious SUV currently offered from Haval. pic.twitter.com/hHDiTOezZy — Pioneering Car's (@pioneering_cars) February 8, 2020

The Haval H9 SUV

The Haval H9 will also have projector headlamps with LED DRL's and the follow me home function. The SUV will have six airbags, traction control, front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, ABS with EBD, hill ascent and descent control and an electronic parking brake.

The car will have a four-cylinder, 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine that will result in a 218 bhp and 324 Nm of torque. The engine will be attached to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and will come with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) system. The automaker is expected to debut the car in the year 2021.

GWM unveils R1 electric hatchback

Great Wall Motors have unveiled the R1 electric hatchback in the Indian market. As reported by a leading news tabloid, GWM R1 electric hatchback is said to be the most affordable car in the world at the moment. Mostly available in China, Great Wall Motors' R1 electric hatchback is priced at around Rs 7 - 8 lakh in India. The GWM R1 electric hatchback is one of the 10 models showcased by the Chinese brand at the Auto Expo 2020.

The functions of the car are unique, it will be powered by a single electric motor paired with a 33kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which offers 47bhp and 125Nm of peak torque. It will offer a speed claimed to be 100km/h. The GWM R1 also comes with both standard and fast-charging technologies, allowing the batteries to charge up to 80 per cent in under 40 mins.

