Karishma Tanna's Casual Looks Are All The Fashion Inspiration You Need Today

Karishma Tanna is one of the hottest television actors and her sartorial choices have managed to make heads turn. She rose to fame with TV serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Nagarjuna – Ek Yodha, and Qayamat Ki Raat. She is a true diva and can carry any outfit with her unique style. Here are some of her pictures which prove that she stuns in casual attires-

ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna Can't Get Enough Of Vitamin ‘Sea’ And These Pictures Are Proof

Karishma Tanna's looks in casual outfits

Karishma looked fabulous in a blazer dress with polka dots on it. She carried a stylish clutch to go with the outfit. With nude make-up, high heels and hoop earrings, the actor is giving major fashion goals to all the girls.

The actor wore a yellow coloured short dress for her shoot for Help India. With a wavy hair-do and a nude make-up, she accessorised her look with silver earrings. She also wore multi-coloured sandals which were a perfect match with her outfit.

ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna Rocks Her Gym And Athleisure Looks, Check Out THESE Pics

Karishma wore a peach-coloured suit and jacket during her visit to Ahmedabad. She wore a peach coloured pant and sleeveless jacket of the same colour. She opted for a cream and black coloured shoes with matching sunglasses. For her hair, she left them open with wavy curls.

The actor is seen enjoying the sunny days in the above picture. She wore a white top with a ripped denim skirt. She accessorised her look with white sketchers.

The actor is looking pretty in a peach coloured full sleeve sweatshirt which she matched with denim ripped jeans. She completed her look with a wavy-hair do and nude make-up.

ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna Rocks These Stunning Yellow Outfits At Ease, See Pictures

ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi & Karishma Tanna's Lehengas You Would Want As Your Bridal Wear, See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.