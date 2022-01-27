Sara Ali Khan & Vicky Kaushal Wrap Up Shoot For Laxman Utekar's Untitled Film; See Pics

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were busy shooting for Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled film. On Thursday, the actors took to their Instagram handles and announced the wrap up of their shoot. Thanking the director for giving her such an iconic role, Sara has also revealed the name of her character in the film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara Ali Khan dropped an adorable picture with Vicky Kaushal and revealed that the name of her character was Somya. The Atrangi Re actor wrote, "It’s a film wrap 🍿🎥🎬🎞 Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better. (sic)"

Dedicating a part of her note to his co-star Vicky Kaushal, Sara wrote, "@vickykaushal09 🤗🤗🤗 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. (sic)" Sara also praised her cast members, makeup artists and crew members for staying humble during the shoot.

After Sara, Vicky Kaushal announces wrap of shooting

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal also announced the wrap as he posted the same picture as Sara. The Uri actor captioned the post, "Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!! (sic)" Vicky thanked the entire team of the film for an amazing experience. He continued, "Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved. Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You! (sic)"

Vicky further added, "Baat yeh dil ki hai, lekin ghar ghar tak pohonchegi… ya shayad baat ghar ki hai aur har dil ko chuyegi. See you all soon at the movies! ❤️🎬🍿 (sic)".

More about the Laxman Utekar directorial

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, is reportedly a sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy Luka Chuppi. Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi. A romantic comedy, the film is scheduled to go on floors in November. The makers of the film are keen on releasing the film in theatres in 2022.

(Image: @vickykaushal09/@saraalikhan95/Instagram)