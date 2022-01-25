Vicky Kaushal often shares glimpses of his day to day activities with his fans and followers on social media. Nowadays, he has been giving sneak peek into his shooting. The Uri actor recently shared a video in which he captured some of the Direction team members lazying underneath the sky.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal dropped a video in one of his stories in which some members of the direction team could be seen resting in between the tight shooting schedule. Vicky captioned the picture, "Our hardly working Direction Team". Vicky Kaushal has recently wrapped up a schedule for their upcoming movie currently being filmed in Madhya Pradesh. The film is reportedly a sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy Luka Chuppi. The actor is currently exploring the state for the past few weeks and also spotted attending different events.

Vicky Kaushal explores Madhya Pradesh after wrapping up the shoot

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared some pictures of him exploring the beautiful sites of Madhya Pradesh. In the photos, the actor can be seen casually dressed in a grey hoodie and black track pants. He completed his look with a cap and white slippers. The actor could be seen enjoying the view while sitting on the banks of the river Narmada. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Har Har Narmade," and added a joint hands emoji.

Not only this, Vicky recently shared a clip of him jamming on a hit Bollywood song. In the video, the actor could be seen wearing a black coloured t-shirt and a matching cap as he grooved to the title song of the 2009 action drama Blue. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "In today’s episode of carjams." He also shared the video on his stories and mentioned how he does not say "Blue" but "Baluu" while crooning the song.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

On the work front, the actor has several films in the pipeline, including Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera, The Immortal Ashwatthama, and Takht. His untitled film with Sara Ali Khan is touted to be a sequel to Luka Chuppi.

