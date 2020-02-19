Sara Ali Khan Breaks Silence Over 'Love Aaj Kal' Criticism, Says 'Let's Move On'

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal was one of the highly anticipated films of the year. However, once it hit the ticketing counters, it failed to impress audiences and critics. Further, while it opened with smashing Rs 12 crore at the Box Office it showed more than 40% decline on its the second day itself. Meanwhile, on it's first Monday, it failed the Litmus Test and collected just Rs 1 crore shocking audiences and critics.

#LoveAajKal is rejected... Dips on Day 2, falls flat on Day 3... Advantage #ValentinesDay [Day 1], else *3-day total* would be lower... Tough road ahead [weekdays]... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 28.51 cr. #India biz. #LoveAajKal [2009] weekend: ₹ 27.86 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

Sara Ali Khan breaks silence

Speaking to a media publication, Sara stated that she does not want to say anything too soon and that as an actor she has always maintained the fact that her job is done before the film's release. Explaining further the Simmba actress added that her job is to do what the director asks and make sure that it is carried out with utmost conviction and honesty. Concluding her statement, Sara stated that after her 'job' is done, all she can hope for is that the audience and media love it too.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan who have starred in back to back successes, seem to be now facing a little trouble with Love Aaj Kal After taking an impressive opening, the movie faced an evident drop on day 2, falling by over 30%.

Amid the mixed reviews, trade reports claim that the movie might have been ‘rejected’ by the audiences and could now need a ‘miracle’ to save it. Love Aaj Kal also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. The movie traces the story of Kartik’s love life in two eras. The basic plot is the same as the Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone film of the same name that had released in 2009.

