Love Aaj Kal Box Office: Film Witnesses Epic Crash, Collects Less Than Original 2009 Film

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal is seeing an all-time low. Failing the precious Monday Litmus test, the film has witnessed an epic crash registered at an estimated Rs 1.75 crores at the Box Office. The report has claimed that the collections are 80% down from Day 1. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film made Rs 8.01 crore and Rs 8.10 crore respectively on Saturday and Sunday and the Monday figures certainly don’t board well for the film.

READ: Love Aaj Kal Box-office: Film Falls Flat On Day 3 After Facing Rejection From The Audience

#LoveAajKal is rejected... Dips on Day 2, falls flat on Day 3... Advantage #ValentinesDay [Day 1], else *3-day total* would be lower... Tough road ahead [weekdays]... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 28.51 cr. #India biz. #LoveAajKal [2009] weekend: ₹ 27.86 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

Love Aaj Kal 2 Vs Love Aaj Kal

Meanwhile, the film has recorded low numbers as compared to the original Love Aaj Kal. As per Box Office India, the Saif Ali Khan starrer minted a total of Rs. 5.32 crores at the ticketing counters on it's first Monday See below-

READ: 'Love Aaj Kal': Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan Film Dips On Day 2; Here's The 'shocking Part'

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan who have starred in back to back successes, seem to be now facing a little trouble with Love Aaj Kal After taking an impressive opening, the movie faced an evident drop on day 2, falling by over 30%. Amid the mixed reviews, trade reports claim that the movie might have been ‘rejected’ by the audiences and could now need a ‘miracle’ to save it.

Love Aaj Kal also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. The movie traces the story of Kartik’s love life in two eras. The basic plot is the same as the Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone film of the same name that had released in 2009.

READ: 'Love Aaj Kal' 3 To Star Kartik Aaryan-Ranveer Singh? Sara Ali Khan Responds To Funny Post

READ: 'Love Aaj Kal': Kartik Aaryan Reacts To Unprecedented Feat With Movie's Opening At BO

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.