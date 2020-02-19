Kartik Aaryan Had A Hilarious Reaction To The Paparazzi's Demand For Chocolates

Kartik Aaryan often jokes around with the paparazzi and is known for his goofy antics. The Love Aaj Kal star recently attended a beauty award show. During the photo-op session, Kartik Aaryan was once again seen laughing along with the paparazzi.

According to media reports, the reason for the laughing and joking around was because the paparazzi were demanding for chocolates from the star. To this Kartik’s reaction was hilarious.

Kartik Aaryan wore a zip print shirt and black suit and looked like a gentleman. According to reports, as soon as he entered the venue, the paparazzi started demanding for some chocolates, which was an account of their previous interactions with Kartik.

Kartik Aaryan pointed at his assistants behind the photographers and jokingly asked them where the chocolates were. He was also counting the paparazzi number so that he could deliver them the same. Both the paparazzi and Kartik Aaryan were having some fun time in between the photo-ops.

According to reports, the reason for demanding chocolates is that during some of his promotional events of Love Aaj Kal, Kartik was seen distributing chocolates. The paparazzi got quite a handful of the same. Even Kartik Aaryan had fun while distributing chocolates on earlier occasions.

Furthermore, Kartik Aaryan struck some handsome poses after the joke died down. However, Kartik Aaryan could not stop smiling and laughing. Fans commented that Kartik Aaryan is hilarious and knows how to treat everyone with gratitude.

Kartik Aaryan is generally very friendly with paparazzi

