Sara Ali Khan On Her Biggest Regret: What People Liked About Me...

Sara Ali Khan is all set for the release of Gaslight on March 31. During the promotions of the upcoming film, Sara spoke candidly about her time in the film industry so far. She shared details about the kind of movies she wants to do, the thought process behind choosing scripts and her biggest regrets.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sara was asked about how she picks projects. The Atrangi Re actress shared that the most important thing for her is to enjoy working and learning on set. She added that for her, it is not just the Friday release at the box office that matters, but also being on set and shooting as it gives her the opportunity to learn.

The Kedarnath actress shared that she is open to doing all kinds of roles and characters. She said that it excites her when people do not see her in a particular role. She said she always tries to experiment with different genres. In the interview, Sara also mentioned that as an actor, she is lucky to portray different people instead of being stuck in the cycle of playing one role.

Sara Ali Khan reveals her biggest regret

When asked about her biggest regret, Sara Ali Khan shared that even though she does not have specific regrets, she is aware that she was not doing her best in 2019. She added that both in her professional and private life, she was not very honest. The actress believes that the best thing people liked about her initially was that she was organic. She said that in 2019, she was not very organic. Sara also mentioned that she was louder and more attention seeking and since people liked her for being “bindaas”, she overdid it.

"I was louder than I needed to be. I was more attention seeking. I thought people like my carefree version more and so I did it so much that it felt like I was overdoing it. What people liked about me was the fact that I was organic and I lost that. My regret is of letting that go and I am getting it back. It's back," she said.

Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming projects

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re (2021). The actress gears up for her next big projects. Her upcoming movie Gaslight will release on March 31 on OTT. The film co-stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. She will also be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in an untitled movie by director Laxman Utekar. Her other films are Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak.