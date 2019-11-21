The Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan, daughter of the Saif Ali Khan, will be seen in three movies next year, which include Coolie No. 1, ShaRaRaRa, and Love Aaj Kal 2. She was last seen in the movie Simmba, which was a box-office hit movie. The actor is currently on a vacation in the city of New York and is keeping her fans updated. Read more to know about the whole story.

Sara Ali Khan going from sweating it out to feasting on pizza is all of us

Sara Ali Khan is one of the new-comers in the Indian Film Industry. She made her acting debut in the movie Kedarnath. Recently, the actor took to her social media handle to share her whereabouts with her fans. She posted three photos on her official Instagram handle which featured her and her friends in the city of New York. The actor is currently on a vacation with her friends and is seen enjoying pizzas and working out. In the first photo, she was seen in a workout outfit, while the next two photos feature her and her friends in the New York-based restaurant called Mamo. The caption on the photo read that burn calorie and then earn calories.

Sara's projects so far

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in the movie Kedarnath. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie featured Sushant Singh Rajput and Nitish Bharadwaj in the lead roles along with Sara. Released on December 7, in the USA, the plot of the movie revolved around a Hindu-Muslim couple, and how a Muslim guy saves a Hindu tourist from floods at a pilgrimage in Uttarakhand, and the love that eventually develops between them. Sara was also a part of the movie Simmba. Sara's character was paired with Ranveer Singh. The movie was an action drama film.

