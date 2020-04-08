The Debate
Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim's 'knock-knock' Joke Comes With A 'Stay Home' Message; WATCH

Bollywood News

'Kedarnath' actor Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday to share a throwback video with brother Ibrahim sharing a 'Knock Knock' joke. Watch

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sara

Sara Ali Khan's sense of humour is no secret and actor's 'Knock-Knock' joke are pretty famous with her fans. Sara took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday to share a throwback video with brother Ibrahim where Sara can be seen cracking a 'Knock-Knock' joke and Ibrahim ending up face-palming.

“Knock knock,” she says. “Who’s there?” Ibrahim asks. “Annie,” Sara replies. “Annie who?” Ibrahim asks. “Annie-thing you do I can do better than you,” Sara bursts into laughter. But this video comes with a 'Stay Home' message amid ongoing pandemic coronavirus. In the caption, Sara wrote, "But for now #stayhome #staysafe and don’t go knocking" [sic]

The siblings share a strong bond and talking about the same, Ibrahim in an interview said, "The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect – we rarely fight and that’s perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot." [sic]

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle on World Health Day to share a goofy and happy video of herself. The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor is seen enjoying and dancing to the beats of a drum. Sara looks nothing but adorable in the clip, sporting a purple winter jacket paired with casual black pants and a grey scarf.

