The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kriti Sanon Says, 'I'm In Love', Actor Reveals Through A Picture; See Here

Bollywood News

'Panipat' actress Kriti Sanon is in love and the actor revealed it through an adorable picture

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kriti

'Panipat' actress Kriti Sanon is in love and the actor revealed it through an adorable picture. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti Sanon shared a cute picture with her pet dog Phoebe.

Kriti Sanon welcomed a new pet — Phoebe in January this year, giving company to Kriti's first pet dog — Disco. Talking about her role in Disco's life, Kriti said she is yet to decide whether Phoebe will be his girlfriend or sister. Kriti's love for dogs is no secret. At a brand launch recently in Mumbai, Kriti Sanon spoke about being a pet-parent and revealed that she was earlier scared of dogs but eventually started liking them while growing up but from a distance."

Kartik Aaryan's adorable photos with Kriti Sanon will make you miss 'Guddu and Rashmi'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’m in LOVE ❤️❤️🐶

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Kriti Sanon celebrates World Health Day with a throwback picture from 'Raabta'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And while i was trying to declutter my wardrobe, Phoebe found some playtime! 🤪 🐶 💁🏻‍♀️💖

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Meanwhile, the Sanon sisters are at their home in Mumbai amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to fight the battle against Coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the efforts of film fraternity for their attempt to bring positivity among Indians with hope anthem 'Muskurayega India' featuring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and more.

Kriti Sanon welcomes new member to the family: 'Girlfriend or Sister, yet to be decided'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
LOCKDOWN TO BE LIFTED IN PHASES?
BMC
BMC MAKES WEARING MASKS MANDATORY
Karnataka
BS YEDIYURAPPA ON LOCKDOWN
UP
UP TO SEAL 15 DISTRICTS
Ashish
ASHISH NEHRA ON YUVRAJ SINGH
Varun
COVID: TAJ HOTELS THANK VARUN