Kriti Sanon Says, 'I'm In Love', Actor Reveals Through A Picture; See Here

'Panipat' actress Kriti Sanon is in love and the actor revealed it through an adorable picture. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti Sanon shared a cute picture with her pet dog Phoebe.

Kriti Sanon welcomed a new pet — Phoebe in January this year, giving company to Kriti's first pet dog — Disco. Talking about her role in Disco's life, Kriti said she is yet to decide whether Phoebe will be his girlfriend or sister. Kriti's love for dogs is no secret. At a brand launch recently in Mumbai, Kriti Sanon spoke about being a pet-parent and revealed that she was earlier scared of dogs but eventually started liking them while growing up but from a distance."

Meanwhile, the Sanon sisters are at their home in Mumbai amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to fight the battle against Coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the efforts of film fraternity for their attempt to bring positivity among Indians with hope anthem 'Muskurayega India' featuring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and more.

फिर मुस्कुराएगा इंडिया...



फिर जीत जाएगा इंडिया...



India will fight. India will win!



Good initiative by our film fraternity. https://t.co/utUGm9ObhI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

