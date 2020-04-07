Ashok Saraf Expresses Joy Over 'Hum Paanch' Re-run, Claims He Would Love To Watch It Again

The decision to re-telecast Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat on the small screen has created a flurry among netizens to revive many other popular 90s primetime shows. Apart from the two iconic mythological epics, shows like Shaktimaan, Chanakya, Upanishad Ganga, Byomkesh Bakshi, Shriman Shrimati and Krishna Kali have also been scheduled to come back on TV. With the shutdown of industries amid the lockdown, the re-runs of the older shows have become the TRP drivers for the TV industry.

As per reports, popular comedy sitcom Hum Paanch which had been a primetime favourite in the 90s is all set to make a comeback from April 13. The show featured veteran actor Ashok Saraf as the head of the family with Shoma Anand as his wife and talented actors Vandana Pathak, Vidya Balan, Rakhi Tandon, Bhairavi Raichura and Priyanka Mehra as his five daughters. He also had a deceased first wife, played by late actor Priya Tendulkar, who spoke to him through her portrait on the living room wall.

When contacted by a popular entertainment portal, Marathi actor Ashok Saraf revealed that he had no idea about the return of the show on the small screen. He expressed his happiness for the re-run as he recalled the popularity that the show had garnered with its original run in the 90s. He said that he would love to watch himself on TV in the re-run of the popular comedy show.

Bring back the iconic 90s shows

Following the re-run of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat on Saturday, fans have been increasingly demanding for the small screen comeback of all their favourite shows from the 80s and the 90s. People across India were flooded with nostalgia as the two epics made a comeback and it, in turn, fuelled the demand for more shows such as Derek O'Brien's Bournvita Quiz contest, Antakshari, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shriman Shrimati, Malgudi Days, Office Office, Hip Hip Hurray, Movers & Shakers and many others to make a return.

