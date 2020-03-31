Sara Ali Khan Talks About Ranveer Singh; Says She's A Die-hard Fan Of 'Gully Boy' Actor

Sara Ali Khan, after making debut in Bollywood film titled Kedarnath (starring alongside Sushant Singh Rajput), appeared in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. This is the role that had put her on the spot as she starred alongside popular actor Ranveer Singh. She is also admired by her fans for her sense of style.

Sara always serves her best looks to her 20 million followers on Instagram. The actor is a big fan of Ranveer Singh. Not only did she make an onscreen appearance with Ranveer, but she also became friends with him. In an interview, the actor gushed about the Gully Boy actor and spoke highly of him.

Sara Ali Khan talks about Ranveer Singh

When asked about her experience with Ranveer, Sara said that it was surreal for her. She said that the first time when she went to Hyderabad, where Ranveer was performing at a wedding, her only motivation to go there was to see him (Ranveer). And the second time, when she was in Hyderabad, she was shooting for Simmba with him. She's a die-hard Ranveer Singh fan, the actress revealed.

The Kedarnath actor then added that it has just been a dream to be able to share screen space with him. He's somebody who she has walked up to and asked for a selfie because she has never done that to anybody. Sara has never even done that to even Hollywood stars, not even with Mr Amitabh Bachchan, the actor said.

In 2020, the actor starred in the movie Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. The movie is the remake of the 2009 film with the same name. She has now appeared in quite a few movies and will be next seen in Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan.

