The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sara Ali Khan Donates To PM Fund, Urges Fans 'do A Good Deed' For 'those In Need'

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan revealed that she has donated to the PM CARES Fund. The 'Kedarnath' actor also urged her fans via social media to donate to the fund as well.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
sara ali khan

Sara Ali Khan in a recent Instagram post urged her fans to donate to the PM relief fund for the Coronavirus pandemic. The Kedarnath star also revealed that she had donated some amount to the relief fund as well. This donation makes Sara Ali Khan the latest Bollywood actor to donate to PM’s relief fund for Coronavirus.

Sara Ali Khan urges fans to donate to the PM relief fund

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has grappled several industries across the nation. The increasing numbers of Coronavirus positive cases have put a great strain on health facilities and health staffers. Hence, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the Prime Minister have urged people to donate to their funds for this ongoing pandemic.

Also read | Was Saif Ali Khan Involved In Getting Sara Ali Khan On Board For Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'?

Many Bollywood celebrities have donated to this fund already. Now Love Aaj Kal actor Sara Ali Khan is the latest Bollywood actor to make a donation to the PM relief fund. Sara took to Instagram and pledged to donate to this fund. She also urged her fans to do the same.

Also read | Sara Ali Khan Flaunts Her Perfect Jawline In These Photos On Instagram

Her Instagram caption for this post included her signature Shayari. It stated, “Time to do a good deed/ Stay in and help those in need! / Your contributions will protect and feed / I urge you to support, I request, I plead #jaihind #staysafe #IndiaFightsCorona (sic)” Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Also read | Alaya F Appreciates Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday's Work, Says They Are "killing It"

Also read | Sara Ali Khan Says She Was A 'huge Nerd' When She Told Mom Amrita That She Wanted To Act

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
MAHA GOVT SEEKS SPECIAL PACKAGE
COVID-19
MALLYA ASKS INDIAN GOVT FOR HELP
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah's death: Iulia Vantur, other celebs express grief with posts
CELEBS MOURN ABDULLAH'S DEATH
Sub Inspector
KURNOOL INSPECTOR'S AWARENESS
COVID-19
BJP & CONG IN SPRAY FIGHT
Ali Fazal turns Batman for 'quick delivery' to needy; Richa says 'Oh my heart', Watch
ALI TURNS BATMAN FOR A CAUSE