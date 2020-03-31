Sara Ali Khan Donates To PM Fund, Urges Fans 'do A Good Deed' For 'those In Need'

Sara Ali Khan in a recent Instagram post urged her fans to donate to the PM relief fund for the Coronavirus pandemic. The Kedarnath star also revealed that she had donated some amount to the relief fund as well. This donation makes Sara Ali Khan the latest Bollywood actor to donate to PM’s relief fund for Coronavirus.

Sara Ali Khan urges fans to donate to the PM relief fund

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has grappled several industries across the nation. The increasing numbers of Coronavirus positive cases have put a great strain on health facilities and health staffers. Hence, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the Prime Minister have urged people to donate to their funds for this ongoing pandemic.

Many Bollywood celebrities have donated to this fund already. Now Love Aaj Kal actor Sara Ali Khan is the latest Bollywood actor to make a donation to the PM relief fund. Sara took to Instagram and pledged to donate to this fund. She also urged her fans to do the same.

Her Instagram caption for this post included her signature Shayari. It stated, “Time to do a good deed/ Stay in and help those in need! / Your contributions will protect and feed / I urge you to support, I request, I plead #jaihind #staysafe #IndiaFightsCorona (sic)” Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post here.

