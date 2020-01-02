The Debate
Sara Ali Khan 'feeling Blue' In Maldives With Ibrahim; Enjoys A Lavish Floating Breakfast

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim give out sibling goals as they begin their New Year in the Maldives. Sharing pictures from the infinity pool, Sara looks gorgeous.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has been bitten by the travel bug and is on a total relaxation mode. The 'Coolie No. 1' actress who was in Kochi for New Years' is now in the Maldives with brother Ibrahim. Sara took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures with the brother from their infinity pool. Dressed in a classic yet simple bikini, Sara was seen enjoying a lavish floating breakfast. Many fans called it a 'dream vacation' and wrote: "Sara & Ibrahim are #SiblingGoals" [sic]

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan pens poem for 'Mommy No 1' Amrita Singh, calls her 'best in every dimension'

ALSO READ | Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan & others send wishes for a happy 2020!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When feeling blue isn’t a bad thing 🐳🐬💙🧿 @luxnorthmale @ncstravels

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

On the professional front: 

Sara Ali Khan has a plethora of projects in the pipeline. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1. Apart from that she also has Love Aaj Kal 2 in the pipeline. The sequel of Love Aaj Kal is not titled yet. The film releases on Valentine’s Day next year. Not much else is known about the other members of the cast. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. He had produced the original, along with Saif Ali Khan.

READ | WATCH: Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor snapped post Lunch in Bandra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cool and Coolie💁🏻‍♀️🙆🏽‍♂️🧳👜👫🌈

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan spotted post dubbing for 'Aaj Kal' amid breakup rumours 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
