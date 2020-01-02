Sara Ali Khan 'feeling Blue' In Maldives With Ibrahim; Enjoys A Lavish Floating Breakfast

Sara Ali Khan has been bitten by the travel bug and is on a total relaxation mode. The 'Coolie No. 1' actress who was in Kochi for New Years' is now in the Maldives with brother Ibrahim. Sara took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures with the brother from their infinity pool. Dressed in a classic yet simple bikini, Sara was seen enjoying a lavish floating breakfast. Many fans called it a 'dream vacation' and wrote: "Sara & Ibrahim are #SiblingGoals" [sic]

On the professional front:

Sara Ali Khan has a plethora of projects in the pipeline. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1. Apart from that she also has Love Aaj Kal 2 in the pipeline. The sequel of Love Aaj Kal is not titled yet. The film releases on Valentine’s Day next year. Not much else is known about the other members of the cast. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. He had produced the original, along with Saif Ali Khan.

