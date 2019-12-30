Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Spotted Post Dubbing For 'Aaj Kal' Amid Breakup Rumours

Since the inception of Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Aaj Kal, fans of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been waiting eagerly to see them on the screen. The BTS pictures from the sets of Aaj Kal created a lot of buzz about their relationship. Apart from the sets, the duo was spotted together a lot of times. Just like their alleged romance, their break up rumours also became the talk of the town. After a long time, the duo was seen together posing with a smile recently, post a dubbing session of their upcoming film.

Sara opted for a casual look with a white colour salwar-suit, whereas, Kartik wore ripped jeans paired with a grey colour hoodie. Both of them posed for the paparazzi after the dubbing session. After posing for a while, Kartik also bid a bye to Sara and saw her off till the door of her car.

After the wrap of the Imtiaz Ali directorial, the lead actors Sara and Kartik were spotted bumping into each other several times. Their social media PDA also added fuel to the fire. Be it holding an umbrella for Sara or picking her up for the gym, their growing friendship was quite evident. But after a while, Kartik's closeness with his co-star Ananya Panday raised questions on his relationship status. Kartik and Sara kept labelling themselves as friends. Whereas, Ananya also zipped her mouth, whenever a question about her relationship with Kartik was raised.

Details of the Aaj Kal

Aaj Kal is a sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal, which released in 2009. The film will release on Valentine 2020 that is February 14. Apart from the duo, Randeep Hooda will also play a pivotal role in the film. The film wrapped in July 2019, after shooting for almost 66 days.

