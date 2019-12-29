Sara Ali Khan Pens Poem For 'Mommy No 1' Amrita Singh, Calls Her 'best In Every Dimension'

That Sara Ali Khan is a spitting image or her mother is often cited, and the actress just confirmed it further with her latest post. Sharing her famous 'Sara Ki Shayari', the Coolie No 1 actress said, 'Are you a mommy or a reflection', as she posted red-and-white pictures with mother Amrita Singh. Confessing that she only wants her attention all the time, Sara called Amrita her anchor and a magician that takes away her tension. She concluded by saying, 'Mommy is best in every dimension'.

#AmritaKiBeti's Post

On the professional front:

Sara Ali Khan has a plethora of projects in the pipeline. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No1. Apart from that she also has Love Aaj Kal 2 in the pipeline. The sequel of Love Aaj Kal is not titled yet. The film releases on Valentine’s Day next year. Not much else is known about the other members of the cast. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. He had produced the original, along with Saif Ali Khan.

