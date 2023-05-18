Sara Ali Khan Is Thrifty, Just Like The Rest Of Us: I Shop At Janpath, Love Bargaining

Sara Ali Khan recently made headlines when she scolded her mother Amrita Singh, on the sets of Sara’s upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, in Indore. Amrita often accompanies her daughter on shoots or drops in on set to meet Sara. Despite occasional disagreements, Sara and Amrita share a strong mother-daughter bond.

During the trailer launch event of the film, Sara’s co-star Vicky Kaushal shared a funny anecdote that highlighted Sara’s thrifty nature. A slightly intimidated Vicky jovially recalls an incident during the shoot when he witnessed Sara admonishing her mother Amrita Singh. The reason? Amrita had bought branded towels worth a whopping rupees 1600.

In response to Vicky’s revelation, Sara candidly defended herself, saying, ‘Who buys a towel for Rs 1600? We had such a nice producer, such a nice hotel; we could have taken a towel from the hotel. They would have paid the bill for that.’ On being questioned further, Sara jokingly admitted that she always takes home fancy tea sachets such as 'Green tea, Assam tea, Earl Grey, Earl White" and so on, from the hotel room. She also like taking back the tiny bottles of hotel toiletries as these items are nice to keep stocked at home.

Sara’s endearingly middle-class confessions showcase the actor's simplistic and frugal side. it proves that behind her superstar image and filmy background, she is just like the rest of us. It makes the actor incredibly relatable and also displays the heartwarming and candid relationship that she shares with her mother, Amrita Singh.

More about the film

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, promises to be an exciting film.The recently launched trailer has received widespread acclaim. s. The movie, starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 2, 2023, with Vicky portraying a stingy character in the film.