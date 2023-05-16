Katrina Kaif Sends Love To Husband Vicky Kaushal On Birthday With Mushy Photos

Katrina Kaif dropped an adorable wish for her husband Vicky Kaushal on his 35th birthday. The actress shared two romantic photos of the couple. In the first, they could be seen dancing together, with Katrina in Vicky's arms. In the second image, Vicky embraced his wife and posed all smiles.

Along with the images, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress penned a sweet birthday note that read, "A little dance, dher saara pyaar... Happiest birthday my love (heart emoticon)." Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with loving messages. A user wrote, "Perfect example of Rab ne bana di jodi." Another wrote, "Adorable."

Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 35th birthday today (May 16) and he received wishes from the netizens. The Govinda Naam Mera star's father Sham Kaushal and younger brother Sunny shared birthday wishes on Instagram with adorable photos and special posts.

Sunny shared a polaroid picture of Vicky and wrote, "Happy birthday to this handsomeness ka bhandaar.. love you, brother (sic)." On the other hand, Sham Kaushal wrote, "Happy Birthday Vicky Puttar. May God’s blessings be always with u. Feeling so proud & blessed that now I m known as Vicky Kaushal’s father. Love u Puttar. Zor di jhappi. Rab Rakha (sic)." Check out the posts below:



More about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021 in an intimate yet lavish ceremony in a Rajasthan palace. They dated under the radar for some time before taking the next step in their relationship. Earlier on Holi, the actress shared a picture in which colours were smeared on their cheeks. In the caption, Katrina wrote, "Happy Holiiiiiiiiiiiii (sic)." Last year, they celebrated Christmas with their family members, including Vicky's parents and actress' sister Isabelle Kaif.