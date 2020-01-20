Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, And Other Celebrities' Fashion Highlights Of The Week

This current week has been great in terms of fashion and style. Fan favourite celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, and many others served some of their best looks.

These actors are already popular for their acting skills and their fashion sense. But what’s unique about them is that they can pull off any look and mix it up with their distinctive style. Let's start with Sara Ali Khan's look, which she posted on Instagram.

In the above image, Sara can be seen wearing a candy-floss style dress with texture. The Love Aaj Kal actor can be seen in a glittery pink outfit that goes well with her style. While posting the image, Sara captioned that she was headed to the house of Bigg Boss.

Katrina Kaif is as stunning as she is and the actor never fails to serve her best looks. Katrina is popular for mixing her style with any look she is pulling off. She can be seen rocking a pearl-white saree with embroidered borders.

Ananya Panday recently attended the Umang Festival 2020. She posted a picture of herself on her social media. She wore a bright yellow lehenga with embroidery. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor also wore matching earrings. When it comes to Ananya, there is no doubt that the actor carries herself elegantly.

Shraddha Kapoor also posted this picture on Instagram today. She wore a green lehenga with jewellery. The actor looks classy and stylish.

