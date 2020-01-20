The Debate
Alia Bhatt To Ananya Panday; Celeb-approved Ways To Sport Hoop Earrings

Fashion

From Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday, here are celebrity-approved ways to perfectly flaunt your hoop earrings. Read on.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alia Bhatt

There are many things fans love about Bollywood celebs. Apart from their onscreen performances, they also set fashion goals. They always make sure that the old trend does not go out of fashion. One of the trends is flaunting the hoop earrings. From Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday, the biggest of stars have made sure to preserve the essential hoops in their wardrobe.

But what's most fascinating is how the stars have opted for hoops in various styles that have added the perfect dash to their glamour. While some of the stars have opted for hoop earrings on casual outfits, others have opted for this fashion trend to tone down their glam quotient. Take a look at some of these Bollywood celebs' photos and learn how to wear hoop earrings:

Celeb-approved ways of sporting hoop earrings you'd want to replicate

Ananya Panday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Sonam Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

Malaika Arora

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora Fan Club (@mallaarorafc) on

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on

 

Alia Bhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Promo Image Courtesy: Instagram - aliabhatt / anayapanday / sonamkapoor

