Katrina Kaif's Hairstyle Is Absolute Style Goals; Here Is How To Get Beachy Waves Like Her

Katrina Kaif was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. Since then she has been busy with Rohit Shetty's upcoming movie Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. Katrina is often seen posting pictures on Instagram and we can't stop raving over how perfect her hair looks.

How to get beachy waves like Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has been recently flaunting her beautiful beachy waves hairstyle on her pictures on Instagram. She has been giving major fashion goals to every single person with her smooth curly hair look. It is without a doubt that whatever Katrina does becomes a fashion statement.

Entire Bollywood tries to take note from Katrina when she comes up with a new style so why not the rest of the world. Every girl dreams to have beachy waves like this in their hair. Check out this simple method following which one can get this style.

You will need a curling wand, heat-protective hair spray and a hairbrush. Now to curl the hair, wrap a one-inch section around the wand away from your face and leave the ends out. Once you’re finished with your entire head, you'll have to find about five pieces of hair that need touch-ups and re-curl them—but this time, wrap the strands in the opposite direction (toward your face) to alternate the curl pattern. Add a blast of sea-salt spray and a texturizing spray to add some beachy texture.

