Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif And Other Actors Share Their Pilates Workout; See Videos

Bollywood is know to give us major fashion as well as fitness goals. Many celebrities do love going to the gym but the new workout known as Pilates is setting a new trend. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon are amongst the few popular actors who opt for pilates to stay healthy and fit. Take a look at the different workouts shared by them.

5 different pilates routine taught by Bollywood stars

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is a fitness freak and her instagram stories are proof. The actor loves working out even on a vacation. She shared a video of her working out with her best friend Namrata Purohit where she is seen doing pilates.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif very often shares video or pictures from her workout sessions. She trains pilates with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and has shared several routines of her workout so far!

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has officially made an announcement that her favourite workout is pilates. She shared a video of her working out on her Instagram and her trainer had reposted the same. Take a look!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt shared a video of her working out and even wrote a long caption for it. She mentioned that shooting for long nights make her tired but the actor somehow turns up for an intense workout and that shoots up her energy levels. Moreover, she mentioned that pilates helps maitain coordination between the mind and body and that is like meditation.

Deepika Padukone

According to many celebrities and fans, Deepika Padukone has the most perfect body, and when her fans saw the video of her doing some advanced pilates and stretching, they were hugely inspired.

