Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif And Other Actors Share Their Pilates Workout; See Videos

Bollywood News

Actors like Sara Ali Kha, Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif are amongst the few popular actors who opt for Pilates to stay healthy and fit. Watch videos for more

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
sara ali khan

Bollywood  is know to give us major fashion as well as fitness goals. Many celebrities do love going to the gym but the new workout known as Pilates is setting a new trend. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon are amongst the few popular actors who opt for pilates to stay healthy and fit. Take a look at the different workouts shared by them.

5 different pilates routine taught by Bollywood stars

Sara Ali Khan

Also Read: Six-pack Abs Workout: Here Are Five Exercises To Get A Six-pack

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara Ali Khan is a fitness freak and her instagram stories are proof. The actor loves working out even on a vacation. She shared a video of her working out with her best friend Namrata Purohit where she is seen doing pilates.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda: Workout Videos Of The Sarbjit Actor That Will Inspire You To Hit The Gym

Katrina Kaif

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Katrina Kaif very often shares video or pictures from her workout sessions. She trains pilates with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and has shared several routines of her workout so far!

Also Read: Health: The Best Morning Workout Tips And Tricks To Get In Shape

Kriti Sanon

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala (@yasminkarachiwala) on

Kriti Sanon has officially made an announcement that her favourite workout is pilates. She shared a video of her working out on her Instagram and her trainer had reposted the same. Take a look!

Alia Bhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Alia Bhatt shared a video of her working out and even wrote a long caption for it. She mentioned that shooting for long nights make her tired but the actor somehow turns up for an intense workout and that shoots up her energy levels. Moreover, she mentioned that pilates helps maitain coordination between the mind and body and that is like meditation.  

Deepika Padukone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala (@yasminkarachiwala) on

According to many celebrities and fans, Deepika Padukone has the most perfect body, and when her fans saw the video of her doing some advanced pilates and stretching, they were hugely inspired.

Also Read: Quick Workout Tips That Would Take Only 20 Minutes Of Your Day

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
WHAT HAS BECOME CHEAPER & COSTLIER?
PM MODI LAUDS FM ON UNION BUDGET
FIRING AT JASOLA
'NO TAX HARASSMENT': SITHARAMAN
TEJASHWI: 'NO SPL BIHAR PACKAGE'
FMR FM: LAUNDRY LIST OF OLD SCHEMES