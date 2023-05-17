Sara Ali Khan, Naomi Campbell Pose Together At Cannes 2023 Red Carpet

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet. Her debut on the international event’s red carpet was made in a signature Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. However, at the after party to the Cannes opening ceremony, Sara Ali Khan wore black and gold couture. She also posed alongside American supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Sara Ali Khan’s black dress featured a number of glittery golden patterns. Naomi Campbell, on the other hand, wore a stunning silver dress which shone tremendously. Check out their picture below.

Sara Ali Khan made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, pictures of which are currently going viral on the Internet. Sara is in Cannes for the Red Sea Film Festival and Vanity Fair events, where she will be part of a celebration for female artists throughout the world. Other Bollywood stars are also slated to arrive at the festival to walk the red carpet.

Other stars at Cannes 2023

Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be walking on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. Along with Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood star Esha Gupta, Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, and Urvashi Rautela have all walked the Cannes red carpet on the festival’s opening day. Vijay Varma is also at the French Riviera and is expected to walk the red carpet alongside his rumoured girlfriend and actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

Several other figures from Hollywood also graced the red carpet. Michael Douglas, who won the honourary Palme d’Or this year, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, Hollywood legend Helen Mirren, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, Kill Bill star Uma Thurman, and Elle Fanning all arrived ahead of the premiere of the Johnny Depp-starrer flick, Jeanne du Barry. Jeanne du Barry was the first film to be screened at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.