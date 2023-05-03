Cannes 2023: Michael Douglas Will Return To French Riviera To Receive Honorary Palme D’Or

Hollywood veteran Michael Douglas will receive an honourary Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The announcement came from Cannes on Tuesday. It was revealed that the Falling Down star will be heading to the Croisette later this month to attend the festival. He will receive the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony.

Speaking about being nominated to receive the honour, Variety quoted Douglas saying, “It is always a breath of fresh air to be at Cannes, which has long provided a wonderful platform for bold creators, artistic audacities and excellence in storytelling." He recalled his time at Cannes, starting with The China Syndrome (1979) to Behind the Candelabra (2013), and said that the film festival has always reminded him that cinematic magic is not only behind the screen but has the ability to impact the audience beyond the screens.

He concluded by saying that it is an honour for him to be in Cannes after 50 years in the film industry. Moreover, an upcoming documentary on Michael Douglas titled Michael Douglas, The Prodigal Son, will also be screened at the festival for two days, between May 14 to May 16. The unreleased documentary was made by Amine Mest. It was produced by Folamour and is slated to be broadcasted on Arte.

Michael Douglas’ history at Cannes Film Festival

Michael Douglas has a long history at the Cannes Film Festival. While he was at Cannes in 1979 for his film The China Syndrome alongside director James Bridges and co-star Jane Fonda, his next visit was for Basic Instinct alongside Sharon Stone. His third time at Cannes was in 1993 for his film Falling Down. Those who have received the honourary Palm d’Or include the likes of Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker and Bernardo Bertolucci. The first honourary Palme d’Or was given to the Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman in 1997.