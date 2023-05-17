Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan Glams Up In Black 'heart' Gown After Making Debut In Desi Look

Sara Ali Khan graced the opening night party in a stunning black and gold ensemble. After making her red carpet debut in an exquisite Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga, Sara opted for a more comfortable yet chic outfit for the evening's festivities. The young actress stole the spotlight with her heart-shaped bodice and accessorised the look with a matching black and gold bag. With minimal makeup and sleek hair, Sara exuded effortless beauty and charm.

Sara Ali Khan's appearance at Cannes marks her first attendance at the prestigious event. Not only did she walk the red carpet with confidence, but she also had the honour of attending the opening night ceremony and the premiere of the highly anticipated film, Jeanne Du Barry, starring the legendary Johnny Depp. With minimal makeup and sleek hair, Sara completed her mesmerising look, leaving everyone in awe. Sara Ali Khan arrived at opening night presented By Red Sea International Film Festiva.

Indian Beauties at Cannes Film Festival 2023

This year, the Cannes Film Festival is set to witness the debut appearances of several other Bollywood beauties. Anushka Sharma, and Mrunal Thakur are also slated to make their mark on the red carpet. With their immense talent and contributions to the world of cinema, these Bollywood personalities are poised to captivate the international audience and shine at the renowned festival.

The anticipation surrounding the Indian contingent is palpable, as fans and industry insiders eagerly await the red carpet appearances and film showcases. Each star is expected to bring their unique style and grace, adding an extra dose of glamour to the already star-studded event. As the Cannes Film Festival continues, the world eagerly awaits more memorable fashion moments and captivating cinematic experiences. With Bollywood luminaries like Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Mrunal Thakur gracing the event, the Indian film industry is poised to make a lasting impression on the global stage.