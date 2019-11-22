Sara Ali Khan Opts For 'blue Lips' While Vacationing In New York

Bollywood's star kid, Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actors in the industry today. She made her acting debut with the movie Kedarnath in 2018, and in the same year, she also featured as a lead actor in the movie Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. The actor is only two films old and yet, has managed to create a niche for herself in the industry. Her pictures from her recent trip to New York has got the internet talking. Here’s all about her quirky photographs.

Sara Ali Khan is seen in bold blue lips in her recent photographs

Earlier this week, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share her pictures from her trip to New York. In one of the pictures shared by her, the actor was seen sporting black jeggings with a pink sweater. Sara captioned the image saying, “Pink Sky, Pink Sweater, Pink Sun.” In the next picture, Sara Ali Khan has again opted for a bright pink jacket. On Friday, November 22, the Simmba star shared some more pictures from her trip. What caught the attention of fans was that Sara Ali Khan went for a bold 'blue' coloured lip colour. Sara is seen pouting with her friend in the pictures. She wrote, “Pink jackets, Cheetah earmuffs, Blue lipstick, It’s all normal in New York City. #concretejungle #basic #beyourself." Have a look at her pictures.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the upcoming film titled Love Aaj Kal, opposite Kartik Aaryan. The actor will also be seen in the much-anticipated comedy entertainer, Coolie No. 1, alongside Varun Dhawan. Helmed by David Dhawan, the comedy-drama is the remake of the 1995 film of the same title. According to reports, former actors like Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Javed Jaffrey and Rajpal Yadav will also be a part of Coolie No.1. The film is slated to release in May 2020.

