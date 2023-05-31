Sara Ali Khan Replies To Trolls Criticising Her Temple Visits, Says 'I Will Continue...'

Sara Ali Khan had a firm reply when asked about the constant internet trolling she faced. The question was raised particularly with regards to the many religious trips the actress takes, much of which she has shared to her social media handles. The actress had a firm response to share in which she outlined her stance on considering public sentiments.

Sara defends her religious beliefs

At a promotional event for her upcoming film with Vicky Kaushal, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara Ali Khan was posed with a question asking her to comment on the internet trolling she faced due to her visit to the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, while she herself belonged to the Islamic faith. Sara began her composed response by stating that the public opinion about her work was something she truly cared about, saying, "I work for people, for you." Moving on to the topic of her personal beliefs, she asserted how those were completely personal and that she would not entertain any criticism over it.

Sara upholds secularity

Elaborating on her stance, Sara Ali Khan, stated how she will continue visiting temples and gurudwaras with the same devotion she visits a mosque. Enunciating the importance of having a secular mindset she stated how the "energy" of a place was most significant when it came to matters of devotion. She said, "I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place...I believe in energy."

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh | When asked about internet trolling after her visit to Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, actress Sara Ali Khan says, "...I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don't like my work but my personal beliefs are my… pic.twitter.com/ffXdurUCDY — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

Sara Ali Khan has always been forthcoming about her secular religiosity. The actress has been known to visit the Kedarnath temple on several occassions, among other religious sites on varied occasions. Just recently she shared a picture of herself and co-star Vicky Kaushal deep in prayer, at a Shiv mandir in Lucknow following this up with a solo visit to the Mahakal temple in Ujjain.