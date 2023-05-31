Sara Ali Khan Visits Mahakal Temple In Ujjain Amid Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Promotions

Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted offering prayers at the Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain this morning. She was seen offering prayers and water to the idol of Lord Shiva on the temple premise after waiting in the queue for a while. The priests in the temple were seen guiding her and chanting hymns. The actress was seen dressed in a pink ethnic attire with vermillion and turmeric smeared across her forehead.

Earlier, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her with Vicky Kaushal paying a visit to a temple in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow. The duo has been on a promotional spree for their upcoming film titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She was seen wearing a white ethnic suit and she completed her look with dewy makeup. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal sported a casual look as he opted for a brown shirt teamed with matching black pants. The two were seen sitting on the ground with folded hands and offering their prayers. She also posted some pictures on her Instagram story wherein she was seen relishing some authentic cuisine from Lucknow. Check the photo and video below:

#WATCH | Actress Sara Ali Khan offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/qdBYLZlYUK — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 31, 2023

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal offer prayers at a temple in Lucknow. (Image: @saraalikhan95/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan relishes an authentic meal in Lucknow. (Image: @saraalikhan95/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal attending IPL final match

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal attended the IPL 2023 final match amid the promotions of their upcoming film. The Uri actor shared a clip on his Instagram handle wherein he and Sara were seen watching the final moments of the match. As soon as CSK won the match, they hopped with sheer joy and rejoiced at the moment while fireworks were displayed in the backdrop. Check the clip below:

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer

The trailer of the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke featured Vicky Kaushal as Kapil and Sara Ali Khan as Somya. In the trailer, they were shown as an Indore-based couple who live in a joint family. However, the couple faces several issues in their marriage, following which they decide to part ways and file for a divorce. Now, the plot starts getting twisted as the duo desperately tries to get rid of each other. The trailer had emotional, dramatic, and romantic elements. Check the trailer below:

The film starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal is helmed by Laxman Utekar. The film is backed by Jyoti Despande and Dinesh Vijan. Meanwhile, the film will hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.