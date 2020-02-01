Sara Ali Khan's Best Promotional Looks For Love Aaj Kal To Check Out

After entertaining her fans in the blockbuster comedy Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan is geared up to share the screen space with her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan in Imitiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, which is set to hit the box office on February 14, 2020.

Sara, along with Kartik is currently busy promoting Love Aaj Kal across the country. The Kedarnath actor is considered one of the fashionistas among the current generation of actors with more than 17 million followers on Instagram alone, who is looked up to by her fans for taking some fashion cues. Hence, here is a roundup of the actor's promotional looks from her upcoming film.

Sara Ali Khan's promo style file for Love Aaj Kal

Sara took to Instagram recently to share her new promotional look for Love Aaj Kal. Clicked by Shivangi Kulkarni, Sara was sporting a white strapless peplum top with a bow-shaped belt across the waist. She paired the look with blue shorts and pink stilettos with her hair tied in a bun.

For yet another promotional event, Sara donned a quirky striped blue shirt with a sequin mini-skirt. She completed her look with silver stilettos and hoops with her hair tied in a messy bun.

The Simmba actor had also recently appeared on Big Boss 13. For the show, Sara donned an asymmetrical pink mirror-work gown with a trail. She rounded off her look with a cascading curls hairdo and in terms of makeup, she opted for a pink undertone. Talking about accessories, she kept in minimal with a statement ring and strappy heels.

