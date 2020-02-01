Sara Ali Khan's Catchy Instagram Caption Says ''looks Can Be Deceptive'' | Check Photos

Sara Ali Khan is currently one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. She has become a fan favourite and her pictures are proof of the same. The young actor made her debut in 2018 film Kedarnath and Simmba. Both the movies were loved by the audience as well as critics.

The actor is known to be very active on social. Sara likes to keep her fans updated with her latest pictures. Recently, the Simmba actor posted a brand new picture on her Instagram account with a catchy caption.

In the picture posted by Sara Ali Khan, the caption of the picture was very different. Sara captioned the picture saying "Looks can be deceptive 🧐 Hum doodh ke dhule hai nahi🥛🍼🍦 #LoveAajKal ❤️". She also gave picture credits to her photographer Shivangi Kulkarni. Sara's take on looks is something unique. The picture has got about 371 thousand likes. For unknown reasons, the comments section of the picture has been disabled by Sara Ali Khan.

Check out the picture here

In the picture, Sara Ali Khan is wearing a pretty white strapless top with ruffles. Sara paired the white top with cute denim shorts. For the hairstyle, Sara Ali Khan went for a messy top bun. She accessorized the whole look with pink heels.

On the work front, Sara is gearing up for her upcoming film where she will be seen sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal. The movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will also be starring Randeep Hooda, R. Bhakti Klein. Love Aaj Kal is all set to hit the silver screens on Valentines Day, February 2020.

