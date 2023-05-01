Sara Ali Khan Shares BTS Photos As She Wraps Up Ae Watan Mere Watan

Sara Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram handle to share her retro look from the film Ae Watan Mere Watan. Sharing her photos, she also expressed gratitude and thanked Kannan Iyer for letting her portray the character of a freedom fighter. The Atrangi Re actress resumed shooting for this film after wrapping up the shoot of her other movie titled Murder Mubarak.

Sara Ali Khan captioned the post, "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever - Mahatma Gandhi. Thank you Kannan sir for choosing me to portray this powerful character; a true personification of strength, dignity and passion. Some parts stay etched in our souls, and I know I will carry this one with me forever. Jai Bholenath." Soon after the actress shared the post, designer Manish Malhotra dropped a red heart in the post's comments section.

In the first photo, Sara Ali Khan donned a white cotton saree with a simple green border. She further paired her saree with a puff-sleeved white blouse. The actress completed her look with a bindi and opted for a braided hairstyle. In the second slide, she shared a glimpse of her clapboard with the name of the director, film, and DOP's name on it. By the look of the board, it appeared that it was take number one and scene number 90. In the third picture, she posed in the rickshaw with filmmaker Kannan. Check the post below:

More on Ae Watan Mere Watan

Back in January, the makers released the first look of Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan. This thriller-drama film is inspired by real-life events and is helmed by Kannan Iyer. The teaser of the film featured Sara from the pre-Independence era. In the clip, she assembles a radio-like device and says, "Britishers think they have destroyed Quit India Movement. But they cannot stop us from raising our voices. This is India's voice, from somewhere in India." Following that, she hears a loud bang and takes a pause. As per the description, the film is about a college girl in Bombay who becomes a freedom fighter.