Sara Ali Khan Takes Mumbai Metro To Work, Tags Aditya Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu

Sara Ali Khan recently made waves on the Internet after a video of the actress travelling in the Mumbai metro went viral on social media. Sara took to her Instagram stories to share the clip of her in a metro on Wednesday (April 26). In the video, Sara can be seen dressed in a white floral suit.

She is also wearing spectacles and carrying a pink bag. In the caption, she wrote, "Didn't think I would be in Mumbai metro before you guys," and tagged actor Aditya Roy Kapur and director Anurag Basu. Interestingly, Sara is currently working on the film Metro...In Dino with the duo, which is a sequel to Life In A Metro.

More about Metro...In Dino

Metro...In Dino will present heartbreaking stories of modern-day human interactions. Anthology in nature, it will also feature Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta. This is not the first time Sara has experienced travelling in public transport.

Earlier in December, to avoid the rush hour, the actress and her team opted to ride a local train. Sara shared the video on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Namaste Darshako, Today we used our brain, Samay ka sadupyog we took a train.” In the video, the Atrangi Re star was seen standing inside a train compartment with her crew. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Gaslight alongside Chitrangada Singh, Vikrant Massey, and Rahul Dev. Apart from Metro...In Dino, the actress will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak in her kitty.